Of Friday, May 6, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Christina Gardner, of Lewiston, a son, Angel Nino Gardner, born Wednesday.
Natalie and Dustin Morton, of Cheney, a daughter, Renee Willow Morton, born Wednesday.
Cathlin and Adam Sentz, of Moscow, a son, Elijah Robert Sentz, born Wednesday.
Shelby Koch and Brian Blimka Jr, of Clarkston, a son, Trail Tyler Blimka, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Johnathan James Everett and Jenna Lynn Kirk, both of Lewiston.
Robert Michael Atchison and Jennifer Christine Myers, both of Lewiston.
Cole Alexander Lifsey and Taylor Michelle Cragin, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Macayla Fowler and Chad Bass.
Amanda Klempel and Patrick Klempel.
Regina Knittel and Alfred Knittel.
Kenneth Schneider and Mary Schneider.
Jasmin Morrison and Christy Koger.
Dori Armstrong and Aaron Armstrong.
Lapit Greene and Tia Greene.
Tanner Feider and Raechel Osterberg.
Theron White and Brittany Armentrout.
Shane Ruzicka and Bridget Ruzicka.
Devony Karlinsey-Schlotman and Mikeal Schlotman-Karlinsey.
Christine Hedler and Mitchell Hedler.
Ronald Parent and Sheryl Parent.
Larry Snodderly and Gena Snodderly.
Granted
John Nessmith and Amanda Weatherly.
Christopher Huddleston and Katie Huddleston.
Linda Henson and Jimmy Oribo.
Bradley Rex and Vanessa Rex.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Sean M. Maney, 59, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (heroin), and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison with credit for time served.
Grant V. Yeaman, 41, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison with sentence suspended, 4 years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Salina J. Brown, 49, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Given a withheld judgment, 6 years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Sierra D. Tannahill, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and harboring a wanted felon, both felonies. Given a withheld judgment, 5 years of probation and 100 hours of community service.