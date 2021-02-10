Of Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tanner Scott Garbe and Lacey Lynn Bride, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jennifer Haddock and Mathew Evans.

Kaleen Sienkiewicz and William Sienkiewicz.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kyle W. Mercer, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentencing set for Feb. 18.

Joshua M. Wakefield, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 25.

Benjamin M. Kambitsch, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 25.

Taylor A. Forsman, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, heroin, both felonies. Sentencing set for April 1.

April J. Cook, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 1.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Jaysen H. Statton-Harper, 25, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 17.

