Of Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tanner Scott Garbe and Lacey Lynn Bride, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jennifer Haddock and Mathew Evans.
Kaleen Sienkiewicz and William Sienkiewicz.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kyle W. Mercer, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentencing set for Feb. 18.
Joshua M. Wakefield, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 25.
Benjamin M. Kambitsch, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 25.
Taylor A. Forsman, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, heroin, both felonies. Sentencing set for April 1.
April J. Cook, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for April 1.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jaysen H. Statton-Harper, 25, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 17.