Of Friday, August 2, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Skye Spruell and Dallas Hueth, of Lewiston, a daughter, Journie Skye Rain Hueth, born Wednesday.

Kati and Brenton Dixon, of Lewiston, a daughter, Violet Justice Dixon, born Thursday.

Emilee McCullough and Dylan Slusher, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nova Ray Slusher, born Thursday.

Whitney Davis and Corran Falkner, of Lewiston, a son, Xavion Drake Falkner, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Justin Tip Drye and Jacqueline Beth Link, both of Culdesac.

Fernando Tlacaelel Mena Robles and Amber Rae Stulce, both of Clarkston.

Joshua Harrison Jabeth and Annie Louise Osborne, both of Lewiston.

Christopher James Kilcup and Randi Jolene Winchel, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Elena Yevgenievna Tadzhimatova and Arlen Scott Olson, both of Clarkston.

Crime Reports

Rims and tires valued at $750 were reported stolen from a truck parked on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.

