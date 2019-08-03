Of Friday, August 2, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Skye Spruell and Dallas Hueth, of Lewiston, a daughter, Journie Skye Rain Hueth, born Wednesday.
Kati and Brenton Dixon, of Lewiston, a daughter, Violet Justice Dixon, born Thursday.
Emilee McCullough and Dylan Slusher, of Clarkston, a daughter, Nova Ray Slusher, born Thursday.
Whitney Davis and Corran Falkner, of Lewiston, a son, Xavion Drake Falkner, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin Tip Drye and Jacqueline Beth Link, both of Culdesac.
Fernando Tlacaelel Mena Robles and Amber Rae Stulce, both of Clarkston.
Joshua Harrison Jabeth and Annie Louise Osborne, both of Lewiston.
Christopher James Kilcup and Randi Jolene Winchel, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Elena Yevgenievna Tadzhimatova and Arlen Scott Olson, both of Clarkston.
Crime Reports
Rims and tires valued at $750 were reported stolen from a truck parked on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.