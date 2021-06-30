Of Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Paige and Derrick Soles, of Weippe, a son, Briggston William Soles, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brandon Adam Lefavour and Jamie Lea Henry, both of Lewiston.

Jeffrey Nelson Miles and Rosaline Ember Vankeuren, both of Lenore.

Randall Eugene Spencer and Andrea Sue Burnett, both of Lewiston.

Matthew John Munch and Coral Rae Knerr, both of Lewiston.

Joseph Dale Kramer and Chloe Cheryl Bening, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

John Kolb Jr. and Lyndsay Williams.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Luke A. McGraw, 47, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Aug. 18.

Kris E. Bell, 54, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for July 14.

Jamie L. Waltari, 54, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, fines and court costs.

Alexander L. Schaaf Jr., 58, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 1½-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Francisco Tijerina Jr., 54, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, intentional destruction of a telecommunications instrument and violation of a no-contact order, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for July 14.

Tags