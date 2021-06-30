Of Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Paige and Derrick Soles, of Weippe, a son, Briggston William Soles, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Adam Lefavour and Jamie Lea Henry, both of Lewiston.
Jeffrey Nelson Miles and Rosaline Ember Vankeuren, both of Lenore.
Randall Eugene Spencer and Andrea Sue Burnett, both of Lewiston.
Matthew John Munch and Coral Rae Knerr, both of Lewiston.
Joseph Dale Kramer and Chloe Cheryl Bening, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
John Kolb Jr. and Lyndsay Williams.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Luke A. McGraw, 47, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Aug. 18.
Kris E. Bell, 54, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for July 14.
Jamie L. Waltari, 54, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, fines and court costs.
Alexander L. Schaaf Jr., 58, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 1½-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Francisco Tijerina Jr., 54, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, intentional destruction of a telecommunications instrument and violation of a no-contact order, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for July 14.