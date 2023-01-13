Of Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Aimee and Seth Choate, of Lewiston, a son, Odin Kitrig Choate, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
De’Ondrae La’Mar Carter, of Clarkston, and Nicole Lynn Teigen, of Lewiston.
Jacob Brandon Mutchler and Kaylee Annemarie Tate, both of Moscow.
Asotin County
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Megan Peterson and Daniel Peterson.
Granted
Lacee Leigh Anderson and Steven Kristopher Young.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Ryan M. L. Robinson, 21, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 18 months with credit for time served and pay $194 in fees.
Jeremy D. Bovencamp, 42, of Lenore, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years Idaho Department of Correction, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
David M. Lee, 30, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 25.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Christopher J. Porter, 19, of Clarkston, residential burglary, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with endangerment enhancement, sentenced to 465 days in prison.
Brady C. Trott, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, two counts theft of a firearm, first-degree animal cruelty.
Shawnaya L. Nordby Bunch, 36, homeless, pleaded not guilty to four counts of third-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer, third-degree malicious mischief, hate crime.
Shadow G. Allman, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree theft, two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property.
Cory L. Horton, 39, Lewiston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
David R. Provencio, 69, of Reno, Nev., third-degree theft, sentenced to 364 days in jail, all suspended.
Jessica L. Marcelis, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree theft.
Forest Caston Jr., 55, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
Jeremiah R. Mahoney, 18, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child molestation, two counts of second-degree incest.
Thomas L. Austin, 62, of Clarkston, first-degree arson, sentenced to 448 days in prison, credit for all but one day.
Treyton X.L. Mooneyham, 24, of Lewiston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence, sentenced to 15 months in prison.