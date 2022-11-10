Of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ann and Daniel Hattrup, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Bridget Veronica Hattrup, born Tuesday.
Hannah Jenkins and Tyler Northern, of Lewiston, a son, Beckham Ray Jenkins, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christian David Haas and Aitawna Rose Arlene Bennett, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Sarah Ellen McMasters and Alec Ryan Madrigal, both of Clarkston.
Jessica La’Chelle Lofgreen and Robert Keyes McCurdy, both of Clarkston.
Sue Ellen Steneken and Michael W. Novak, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Melissa Staab and Toby Staab.
Charlene Polek and Brook Polek.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Rene Mitchel Alba and Elizabeth Nichole Samayo.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Jacob T. Dial, 41, of Kuna, Idaho, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2 years and 90 days jail, 30 days discretionary, credited with 90 days served, concurrent with another case, five years felony probation and pay $285.50 in fees.
Shyanne R. Johnson, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, 100 hours of community service, three years felony probation and pay $345.50 in fees.
Oleg N. Kuropatkin, 38, of Chattaroy, Wash., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and malicious injury to property, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-3 years and 30 days jail, four years felony probation for each case and pay $531in fees. Sentences to run concurrently.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tyler J. Carlson, 34, of Moscow, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Rhonda D. Roy, 53, of Clarkston, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft, sentenced to three months on each count to run concurrently and 30 days in jail converted to 240 hours of community service.
Christopher D. Krolick, 34, of Pendelton, Ore., second-degree burglary, sentenced to four months in jail.
Jason T. Bright, 42, address unavailable, second-degree burglary, sentenced under residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 180 days of inpatient treatment and 24 months of community custody.
