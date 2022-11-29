Of Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Olivia Dion Hochum and Klyer Don Grimm, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kayla Hendren and Eric Hendren.
Teresa Hamblin and George Hamblin Jr.
Michael Armstrong and Candice Watson.
Kathryn Fults and Mychael Fults.
Granted
Jessica Mae Fortson and Ronnie Gene Fortson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Jason Shelton, 39, of Bend, Ore., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail with 30 days discretionary, five years felony probation and pay $245.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Dustin L. Meisner, 26, of Lenore, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,388.50 in fees.
Judge Michelle Evans
Corey L. Horton, 39, homeless, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 5.
Sierra K. Velez, 34, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. Status conference hearing Dec. 5.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Roxie M. Chaffin, 32, of Lewiston, two counts of third-degree assault, one count of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 40 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver, with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Cordell C.W. Deeds, 25, of Clarkston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
