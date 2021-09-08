Of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Stephanie and Bryan Ambroson, of Lewiston, a son, Dax Joseph Ambroson, born Saturday.
Tatum Willits and Zachary Decicio, of Lewiston, a son, Alexander Fortunato Decicio, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Jennifer Moody and Moses Moody.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
John D. Preston, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Nov. 3.
Thomas L. Reed, 57, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 22.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Joseph E. Robb, 20, of Oregon, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 15.
Stephanie M. Warren, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.
Michael S. Sears, 30, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both felonies, two counts of assault on officers and disturbing the peace, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 15.
John A. Wedin, 66, of Kendrick, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.