Of Monday, June 8, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Chuck Marquez Baker and Sheylla Diana Sequeiros Zanabria, both of Pullman.

Terran DeSean Peery and Summer Paige Morrison, both of Lewiston.

Spencer Michael Button of Denver, Colo. and Mikayla Elaine Scharnhorst of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Kenneth D. Ellenwood, 56, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for June 17.

Larry L. Stadtmiller, 47, of Moscow, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for June 17.

Christopher W. Resner, 30, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for June 17.

