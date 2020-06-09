Of Monday, June 8, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Chuck Marquez Baker and Sheylla Diana Sequeiros Zanabria, both of Pullman.
Terran DeSean Peery and Summer Paige Morrison, both of Lewiston.
Spencer Michael Button of Denver, Colo. and Mikayla Elaine Scharnhorst of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Kenneth D. Ellenwood, 56, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for June 17.
Larry L. Stadtmiller, 47, of Moscow, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for June 17.
Christopher W. Resner, 30, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for June 17.