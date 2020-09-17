Of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Bailey Stout and Austin Massey, of Grangeville, a son, Onyx Levin Massey, born Tuesday.
Catanah Ferro and Drayven Pickett, of Lewiston, a son, Drayven Finnley Picket Jr., born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Trenton Randell Kaufman-Nisson and Brianna Nicole Valpey, both of Clarkston.
Nolan Kekoa Keller and Brigitte Lee Conley, both of Genesee.
Asotin County
Corey Jon Foor and Caressa Rose Admundson, both of Clarkston.
Mary Elizabeth Bramell and Sierra Danae Vanderwind, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Brenda G. Ransom and Daniel L. Ransom
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Alea D. Henderson, 31, of Pendleton, Ore., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Nov. 4.
Richard N. Belchoff, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault or battery of a law enforcement officer, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Nov. 4.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Randall J. Starr, 55, Clarkston, hit-and-run injury, sentenced under first-time offender waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Terril J. Wallace, 54, Lewiston, third-degree assault, bail jumping, sentenced under drug offender sentencing alternative to 27.5 months in prison and 27.5 months of community custody.
William B. Walters Jr., 26, Wrangell, Alaska, two counts of second-degree assault, sentenced to 17 months in prison on each count, followed by 12 months for a deadly weapon enhancement.
Crime Reports
An M&P .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $400 reportedly was stolen out of a 2014 Ford pickup truck on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston.