Of Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Bailey Stout and Austin Massey, of Grangeville, a son, Onyx Levin Massey, born Tuesday.

Catanah Ferro and Drayven Pickett, of Lewiston, a son, Drayven Finnley Picket Jr., born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Trenton Randell Kaufman-Nisson and Brianna Nicole Valpey, both of Clarkston.

Nolan Kekoa Keller and Brigitte Lee Conley, both of Genesee.

Asotin County

Corey Jon Foor and Caressa Rose Admundson, both of Clarkston.

Mary Elizabeth Bramell and Sierra Danae Vanderwind, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Brenda G. Ransom and Daniel L. Ransom

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Alea D. Henderson, 31, of Pendleton, Ore., pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Nov. 4.

Richard N. Belchoff, 43, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault or battery of a law enforcement officer, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Nov. 4.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Randall J. Starr, 55, Clarkston, hit-and-run injury, sentenced under first-time offender waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.

Terril J. Wallace, 54, Lewiston, third-degree assault, bail jumping, sentenced under drug offender sentencing alternative to 27.5 months in prison and 27.5 months of community custody.

William B. Walters Jr., 26, Wrangell, Alaska, two counts of second-degree assault, sentenced to 17 months in prison on each count, followed by 12 months for a deadly weapon enhancement.

Crime Reports

An M&P .45 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $400 reportedly was stolen out of a 2014 Ford pickup truck on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston.

