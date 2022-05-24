Of Monday, May 23, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cassandra and Khalan Howell, of Clarkston, a son, Karson Wesley Howell, born Friday.
Jessica West and Tyler Phillips, of Lewiston, a son, Cooper James Phillips, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dillan Michael Mitton and Clistie Jae Adam, both of Lewiston.
Raymond Lloyd Kerns and Kelly Suzanne Murillo, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Marc Tommas Lindholm and Jessica Elaine Coleman, both of Clarkston.
James Alexander Rivera and Jessica Lynn Marie Sena, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ila Duff Burch and Kelly N. Burch
Granted
Greg Edward Ausman and Tanya Marie Ausman.
Crime Reports
Four Kirkland batteries, valued at $400, were reported stolen from a Traveland RV parked on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.