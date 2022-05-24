Of Monday, May 23, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Cassandra and Khalan Howell, of Clarkston, a son, Karson Wesley Howell, born Friday.

Jessica West and Tyler Phillips, of Lewiston, a son, Cooper James Phillips, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Dillan Michael Mitton and Clistie Jae Adam, both of Lewiston.

Raymond Lloyd Kerns and Kelly Suzanne Murillo, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Marc Tommas Lindholm and Jessica Elaine Coleman, both of Clarkston.

James Alexander Rivera and Jessica Lynn Marie Sena, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Ila Duff Burch and Kelly N. Burch

Granted

Greg Edward Ausman and Tanya Marie Ausman.

Crime Reports

Four Kirkland batteries, valued at $400, were reported stolen from a Traveland RV parked on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you