Of Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Heather and Jarod Smith, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hadley Victoria Smith, born Monday.
Sydney and Reese Snyder, of Orofino, a son, Charlie Jack Snyder, born Monday.
Amanda Smith and Eric Knuteson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Chloe Rose-Marie Knuteson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Connie C. Silflow and Fredric M. Silflow, both of Clarkston.
Taylor Alexander Ziegler, of Clarkston, and Leorah Kathleen Krohn, of Lewiston.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Robert J. Chapman Jr., 19, 531 13th St., Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 34 days served, remaining 26 days converted to 208 hours of community service.
Ryan M.L. Robinson, 18, 1316 Poplar St., Clarkston, second-degree burglary, three counts of felony harassment, third-degree assault, sentenced to 366 days in prison.