Of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
William James Ingram II and Stacie Lynn Badertscher, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Victorio I. Aceveda, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to second excessive DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 27.
Garth M. Bean, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 17.
Ernest W. Bond, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 27.
Benny E. Bowen, 57, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to third DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 27.
Codee R. Dominguez, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for March 10.
Dino V. Reyes, 57, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Sentencing set for Jan. 27.
Monica S. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.