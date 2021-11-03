Of Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kristen and Patrick Dondero, of Clarkston, a son, Mason Patrick Dondero, born Sunday.
Samantha Buzbee and Shane Jensen, of Orofino, a daughter, Jayden Irene Jean Marie Jensen, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cole Bradley McCammon and Amanda Elizabeth Norton, both of Lewiston.
Chase Anthony Allen Pomponio and Tori Alizay Gilton, both of Lewiston.
Joseph Robert Polillo and Jennifer Lynn Yates, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Alexis Kay Land and Aaron Thomas Fillipucci, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ryan Brennan and Victoria Brennan.
Lee Harrington and Jo Harrington.
Cole Escalllier and Cherokee Escallier.
Granted
Jason Miller and Darcie Phillips.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kaden Peer and Tabitha Peer.
Jay Ryan Newman and Shaleena Laloni Newman.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
James K. Dudley, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to introducing contraband into a correctional facility and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies. Sentencing suspended in lieu of successful completion of drug court.
Ryan M.L. Robinson, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing suspended in lieu of successful completion of mental health court.
Jonathon C. Stout, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 17.
Cynthia L. Lloyd, 39, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentencing set for Nov. 17.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Daniel J. McCann, 25, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl), all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Kollin D. Mazur, 28, of Clarkston, charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony. A preliminary hearing will be held Nov. 10.
Shawn W. Riddle, 42, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Kylee A. Szasz, 18, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Damien M. Tidball, 28, of Lewiston, charged with eluding, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10.
Judge Karin Seubert
Christine A. McLean, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license d 90 days, fines and court costs.
Nathan W. Greer, 20, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 51 suspended, up to one year probation and court costs.
Michael S. Sears, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.