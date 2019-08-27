Of Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Calum Martin Garrett and Shawna Rosemarie Sipes, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Lee Warren and Jessica Lynn Freeze, both of Lewiston.
Trae Douglas Turner and Kali Jo Parker, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Avril Joie Stewart and Barbara Charlene Desalme, both of Anatone.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Karin Seubert
Ian T. Meyer, 35, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 4.
Timber L. Roden, 35, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 4.
Shawn C. Tannahill, 46, no address given, charged with grand theft by receiving or disposing of stolen property with intent to deprive the owner of use, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 4.
Stacey A. Melzo, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 4.
Crime Reports
A burglary was reported over the weekend at the First Baptist Church, located on the 1300 block of Chestnut Street in Clarkston. A Smith and Wesson rifle was reportedly stolen from the church office, and police later found it hidden in some nearby bushes.
A Schwinn bicycle valued at $200 was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Fair Street in Clarkston.
A vehicle prowl was reported near 13th and Elm streets in Clarkston. Stolen items include a Bluetooth speaker valued at $400 and two hunting knives valued at $100.
The driver’s side window of a vehicle parked on the 1100 block of 13th Street in Clarkston was reportedly shattered. Damage is estimated at $200.
A green Bridgestone bicycle valued at $300 was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Elm Street in Clarkston. The bike was locked prior to the theft.