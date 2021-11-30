Of Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashliegh Hasenoehrl and Benjamin Breckenridge, of Kendrick, a daughter, Eden Quinn Hasenoehrl, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kelly Shaun Christianson, of Tacoma, and Jennifer Ann Moody, of Lapwai.
Jacobi Alfonso Enriquez and Kaitlyn Michelle Robertson, both of Lewiston.
Richard T .Williams III and Kristen Elizabeth Ivie, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Sean William Parker and Margie Ann Moreland, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Bruce N. Bledsoe, 40, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), and injury to a child, both felonies, and DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.
Shane A. Webster, 52, of Dayton, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 29.