Of Monday, July 19, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Holly Sweifel, of Orofino, a daughter, Isabella Roselynn Zweifel, born Wednesday.
Branda and Joseph Caleb Orr, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kendall Jo Orr, born Thursday.
Alicia Harris and Ryan Berreman-Fidler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Wren Parker Berreman-Fidler, born Friday.
Erin Maynard, of Clarkston, a son, Korey Lee Wood, born Friday.
Ashleigh Wyman and Isaac McFarland, of Lewiston, a son, Asher James McFarland, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Madeline Beryl Biggers and Tierney Jade Heath, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Jonathann Edward Bullard and Kendra Ann Clark Pratt, both of Lewiston.
Travis Lee Burke and Charise La’Rae Burke, both of Lewiston.
Spenser Royce Richison and Alexis Lynn Sparks, both of Yakima.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Russell A. Hardin, 59, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI, preliminary hearing set for July 28.
Rhyan J. Harrell, 28, of Lewiston, charged with burglary and three counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28.
David R. Smith, 48, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, (methamphetamine) both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28.