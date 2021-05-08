Of Friday, May 7, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany Hall and Brandon Wells, of Lewiston, a son, Lincoln William Wells, born Thursday.
Charlene and Chase Nuxoll, of Cottonwood, a son, Flynn Michael Nuxoll, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alex William Weldy and Kaylee Louise Aldous, both of Lewiston.
Travis Clark Yenor and Corrinah Selah Schaefer, both of Lewiston.
Andrew James Light and McKenna Erin Turpin, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Holley A. Hopkins, 28, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in heroin and destruction of evidence, both felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 19.
Martha E. A. Gustin, 26, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.