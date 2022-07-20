Of Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kunjana and Bikram Shrestha, of Lewiston, a daughter, Laila Remi Shrestha, born Monday.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Marvin R. Boyd, 69, Clarkston, first-degree attempted theft, sentenced to 30 days of home detention.
Kari Johnson-Decicio, 54, Lewiston, second-degree theft, sentenced to six months of community custody.
Jennifer L. Graham, 40, Clarkston, delivery of methamphetamine, sentenced to 20-plus months in prison.
Jamie L. Hopper, 38, no address provided, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 34 months in prison.
Sergio S. Alba Zacarias, 64, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 364 days in jail, all suspended, 12 months of probation.
Steven C. Robinson, 36, Clarkston, third-degree assault, felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to six months of inpatient treatment, 24 months of supervision.
Jared A. Laveway, 24, Clarkston, first-degree robbery, sentenced to 31 months in prison.
Vernon O. Calhoun, 59, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, sentenced to six months in jail.
Ryan W. Brown, 21, Clarkston, two counts of third-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to 90 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver, credit for 90 days served.
Immanuel J. Jackson, 21, Clarkston, theft of a firearm, two counts second-degree vehicle prowling, sentenced to 30 months in prison.
Edward G. Gobe Jr., 52, Clarkston, residential burglary, theft of a firearm, first-degree theft, sentenced to 60 months in prison to run concurrent with Idaho sentence.
Shawn K. Skelton, 40, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to telephone harassment, second-degree criminal trespass, attempted residential burglary.
Melissa A. Groseclose, 55, Clarkston, felony indecent exposure, sentenced to 15 days in jail.
