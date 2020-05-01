Of Thursday, April 30, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Zayda Carpenter and Cole Phillips, of Lewiston, a daughter, Delia Jo Phillips, born Tuesday.
Shahnala Brown and Joshawa Moore, of Craigmont, a son, Sawyer James Moore, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Liam Justin Fischer and Ruby Lynn Breitsprecher, both of Pullman.
Crime Reports
A double-paned window at Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston was reportedly vandalized with a rock. Damage is estimated at $500.
Several items, including a World War II knife and a flashlight, were reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 2700 block of 17th Street in Lewiston. Total value of stolen items is listed at $500.
About $350 worth of items were reportedly stolen from the Grocery Outlet, 117 Thain Road, in Lewiston.