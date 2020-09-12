Of Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Melissa and Toby Staab of Lewiston, a daughter, Miley Rae Staab, born Thursday.

Emily Coomer of Orofino, a daughter, Sophie Athena Hull, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Curt Richard Boyer Jr. of Lapwai and Emma Kathryn Riple of Lewiston.

Lee Milan Harding and Whitney Renee Snyder, both of Lewiston.

Amanda Suzanne O’Byrne and Jaime Rae Hardy, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Billy L. Swindoll and Susan M. Swindoll

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Nikky L. McNeil against Matthew J. McNeil

