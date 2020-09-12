Of Friday, Sept. 11, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Melissa and Toby Staab of Lewiston, a daughter, Miley Rae Staab, born Thursday.
Emily Coomer of Orofino, a daughter, Sophie Athena Hull, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Curt Richard Boyer Jr. of Lapwai and Emma Kathryn Riple of Lewiston.
Lee Milan Harding and Whitney Renee Snyder, both of Lewiston.
Amanda Suzanne O’Byrne and Jaime Rae Hardy, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Billy L. Swindoll and Susan M. Swindoll
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Nikky L. McNeil against Matthew J. McNeil