Of Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexis Taylor and Douglas Romanoff, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ellie Michele Romanoff, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kevin Lee Moseley and Kellie Dawn Heitman, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Amy La Dawn Barker and Jerry Barker.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Brandon L. Roden, 27, 830 Hawthorn Drive, Lewiston, domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, $573.50 in fines and fees and placed on two years of probation.
Nova M. Sehorn, 41, 802 Ninth Ave. No. 4, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on one year of probation.
Casey R. Harwick, 28, 627 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day in jail, $859.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on one year of probation.
Datius H. Albert, 38, 501 Airway Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for three days served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days in jail, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on two years of probation.
Marcus J. Kelley, 46, 33471 Waha Road, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
William B. Walters Jr., 26, Anchorage, Alaska, pleaded innocent to three counts second-degree assault, one count first-degree robbery.
Jesse W. Harrell, 24, Uniontown, pleaded innocent to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle.
Clinton W. Collins, 34, 1036 12th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, violation of a no-contact order, tampering with a witness.
Britton M. Hanson, 38, 1216 VanArsdol St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, domestic violence, intimidating a witness, felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief.
Timothy W. Stubblefield, 42, 1219 Chestnut St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault.
Timothy S. Zabel, 40, 1530 Hillcrest Way, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment.