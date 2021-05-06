Of Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jeanene and Philip Kaufman, of Lewiston, a son, Luke McLean Kaufman, born Tuesday.
Alyson and Brandon Randall, of Craigmont, a daughter, Saylor Rae Randall, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bryan Thomas Nygaard and Ashlee Marie Blank, both of Lewiston.
Donald Wilbert O’Neal and Melinda Connie Hamilton, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Heidi A. Wilponen and Erik R. Wilponen
Tracy R. McGarvey and Ryan A. McGarvey
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Joshua A. Parks, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, a felony. Sentencing suspended and approved for mental health court.
Larry L. Brown, 57, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Presentence investigation ordered and scheduling conference set for June 16.
Landon M. Ristau, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
William J. Horton, 53, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, 60 days local jail with 30 days suspended, driver’s license suspended one year, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Matthew D. Rachel, 33, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, morphine, and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 19.
David G. Hanks, 49, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.
Judge Karin Seubert
Trenton J. Meeds, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines, restitution and court costs.
Brandon R. Ray, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
David A.M. Daley, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Seanna C. Ulery-Lanman, 31, Clarkston, DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended; hit-and-run injury, sentenced to 89 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver.
Emily S. White, 26, Colton, two counts second-degree burglary, sentenced to four months in jail under each count to run concurrently, eligible for electronic home monitoring.
Chelsie R. Hutchins, 36, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to two months in jail.