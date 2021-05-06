Of Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jeanene and Philip Kaufman, of Lewiston, a son, Luke McLean Kaufman, born Tuesday.

Alyson and Brandon Randall, of Craigmont, a daughter, Saylor Rae Randall, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Bryan Thomas Nygaard and Ashlee Marie Blank, both of Lewiston.

Donald Wilbert O’Neal and Melinda Connie Hamilton, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Heidi A. Wilponen and Erik R. Wilponen

Tracy R. McGarvey and Ryan A. McGarvey

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Joshua A. Parks, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, a felony. Sentencing suspended and approved for mental health court.

Larry L. Brown, 57, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Presentence investigation ordered and scheduling conference set for June 16.

Landon M. Ristau, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony, and sexual battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

William J. Horton, 53, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, 60 days local jail with 30 days suspended, driver’s license suspended one year, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Matthew D. Rachel, 33, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, morphine, and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 19.

David G. Hanks, 49, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for May 26.

Judge Karin Seubert

Trenton J. Meeds, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines, restitution and court costs.

Brandon R. Ray, 46, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and credit for two days served, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

David A.M. Daley, 28, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Seanna C. Ulery-Lanman, 31, Clarkston, DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended; hit-and-run injury, sentenced to 89 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver.

Emily S. White, 26, Colton, two counts second-degree burglary, sentenced to four months in jail under each count to run concurrently, eligible for electronic home monitoring.

Chelsie R. Hutchins, 36, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to two months in jail.

Tags