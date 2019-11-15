Of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan and Chad Arnzen, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Annie Jo Arnzen, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Corey Adam Delp and Ciara Cheyenne Marshall, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Elizabeth Smith and Leigh Smith
Traffic Accidents
Clarkston police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Wednesday evening. A red SUV reportedly struck the cyclist, who was in the crosswalk near Fifth and Diagonal streets. The SUV then left the scene. The 26-year-old man on the bike was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.