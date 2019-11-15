Of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Megan and Chad Arnzen, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Annie Jo Arnzen, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Corey Adam Delp and Ciara Cheyenne Marshall, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Elizabeth Smith and Leigh Smith

Traffic Accidents

Clarkston police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that sent a bicyclist to the hospital Wednesday evening. A red SUV reportedly struck the cyclist, who was in the crosswalk near Fifth and Diagonal streets. The SUV then left the scene. The 26-year-old man on the bike was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you