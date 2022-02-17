Of Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Alexandria Scalise and Daniel Creitz, of Lewiston, a son, Griffin Alexander Creitz, born Monday.

Cassandra Hall and Kaleb Marker, of Lewiston, twins, a daughter, Riley Mae Hall-Marker, and a son, Elliott James Hall-Marker, born Saturday.

Sabrina Wallace, of Lewiston, a son, Atlas Isaiah S. Wallace, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kameron Matthew Jacobsen and Gabrielle Rose Kessel, both of Orofino.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Benjamin Miller and Rebecca Prince.

Granted

Bridget Winningham and Nathaniel Schmid.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jimmie J. Davis-Shroyer and Jesse D. Shroyer.

Granted

John Edward Hulsey and Rachelle Marie Husley.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Jeffrey A. Delong, 64, Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to six months in jail.

Ryan V. Schmidt, 31, Spokane Valley, third-degree assault, sentenced to nine months in jail.

David C. Helm, 51, Clarkston, first-degree burglary, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative (MHSA) to 24 months of community custody with mental health treatment.

Melissa S. Munden, 37, Clarkston, delivery of heroin, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to one year in prison and eight months of community custody.

Cassie A. Shelton, 30, Clarkston, two counts second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 39 days in jail.

Tags