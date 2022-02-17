Of Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexandria Scalise and Daniel Creitz, of Lewiston, a son, Griffin Alexander Creitz, born Monday.
Cassandra Hall and Kaleb Marker, of Lewiston, twins, a daughter, Riley Mae Hall-Marker, and a son, Elliott James Hall-Marker, born Saturday.
Sabrina Wallace, of Lewiston, a son, Atlas Isaiah S. Wallace, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kameron Matthew Jacobsen and Gabrielle Rose Kessel, both of Orofino.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Benjamin Miller and Rebecca Prince.
Granted
Bridget Winningham and Nathaniel Schmid.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jimmie J. Davis-Shroyer and Jesse D. Shroyer.
Granted
John Edward Hulsey and Rachelle Marie Husley.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jeffrey A. Delong, 64, Clarkston, second-degree assault, sentenced to six months in jail.
Ryan V. Schmidt, 31, Spokane Valley, third-degree assault, sentenced to nine months in jail.
David C. Helm, 51, Clarkston, first-degree burglary, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative (MHSA) to 24 months of community custody with mental health treatment.
Melissa S. Munden, 37, Clarkston, delivery of heroin, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to one year in prison and eight months of community custody.
Cassie A. Shelton, 30, Clarkston, two counts second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 39 days in jail.