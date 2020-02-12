Of Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shaelee Young and Bryan Berglund, of Lewiston, a son, Dash Owen Berglund, born Monday.
Katie Vaughan and Branden Dunning, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ella Mae Rose Vaughan, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Matthew John Young and Randi Michelle St. John, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kathryn S. Brown against Scott A. Brown.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Richard J. Hamilton, 51, 1716 Main St. No. 226, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 27.
Eric E. Pollan, 23, 420 29th St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentencing set for April 23.
Cameron M. Lozon, 42, 804 20th St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for March 4.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Sonya N. Hayes, 43, 805 Fourth Ave. No. 3, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for four days served, $1,052.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
James C. Spickelmire, 28, 2125 Holly Ave., Clarkston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for two days served, $1,202.50 in fines and fees with $250 of the fine suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for 364 days.
William T. Teal, 58, 918 Highland Ave., Clarkston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 45 days in jail, nine days suspended, credit for 36 days served, $1,052.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Crime Reports
Jeans, shirts and a hoodie with a value of $500 were reported stolen on the 2400 block of East Main Street in Lewiston.