Of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany and Taylor McConnell of Lewiston, a son, Greyson Mikray McConnell, born Monday.
Joanne McPheeters and Joseph Lobo of Orofino, a son, Douglas Valentino Lobo, born Thursday.
Shyanne Stafford and Dakota Graham of Clarkston, a daughter, Presley Deann Graham, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Carl Joseph Vandenburg and Jaimie Dawn Stump, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Paul Carpenter and Tracy Carpenter.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jeffrey L. Bentley, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin and methamphetamine, both felonies. Sentenced to three-seven years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to seven years probation, one year local jail time with credit for time served, restitution and court costs.
Luke J. Ward, 23, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer, a felony. Sentenced to two-five years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year.
Johnathan F. Paul, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to two-four years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Taylor M. Baldwin, 26, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, and open container, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 13.