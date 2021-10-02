Of Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Brittany and Taylor McConnell of Lewiston, a son, Greyson Mikray McConnell, born Monday.

Joanne McPheeters and Joseph Lobo of Orofino, a son, Douglas Valentino Lobo, born Thursday.

Shyanne Stafford and Dakota Graham of Clarkston, a daughter, Presley Deann Graham, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Carl Joseph Vandenburg and Jaimie Dawn Stump, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Paul Carpenter and Tracy Carpenter.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Jeffrey L. Bentley, 53, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, heroin and methamphetamine, both felonies. Sentenced to three-seven years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to seven years probation, one year local jail time with credit for time served, restitution and court costs.

Luke J. Ward, 23, of Kooskia, pleaded guilty to battery on an officer, a felony. Sentenced to two-five years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year.

Johnathan F. Paul, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to two-four years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Taylor M. Baldwin, 26, of Lewiston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, and open container, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 13.