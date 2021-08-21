Of Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ashley and Tyson Burman, of Lewiston, a son, Kannen Louie Burman, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brandon Lee Carter and Kylee Mariah Sneve, both of Lewiston.

Brett Alan Herman Becker and Chase Lynn Canup, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Chad Hinkley and Misty Hinkley.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Codee R. Dominguez, 41, of Clarkston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.

Joshua E. Roetcisoender, 37, of Kendrick, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.

Dale B. West, 40, of Orofino, charged with destruction of evidence, a felony, and resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.

Tags