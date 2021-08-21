Of Friday, Aug. 20, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley and Tyson Burman, of Lewiston, a son, Kannen Louie Burman, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Lee Carter and Kylee Mariah Sneve, both of Lewiston.
Brett Alan Herman Becker and Chase Lynn Canup, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Chad Hinkley and Misty Hinkley.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Codee R. Dominguez, 41, of Clarkston, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.
Joshua E. Roetcisoender, 37, of Kendrick, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 8.
Dale B. West, 40, of Orofino, charged with destruction of evidence, a felony, and resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.