Of Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Lee Vandevender and Aspen Nicole White, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Darrell L. Christopher, 45, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. Sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served and $97 restitution to the Idaho State Police.
Judith G. Enick, 32, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property, a felony. Sentenced to up to three years in prison, suspended, three years probation and $540 victim restitution.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Raymond S. Turner-Stedman, 32, of Carson, Wash., charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
Alexia M. Hollibaugh, 22, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
Valerie A. Matlock, 48, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
Courtney N. Devorak, 24, of Uniontown, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 17.
John R. Brewer, 37, of Lewiston, charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, a felony, and five traffic infractions. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 17.
Fire Calls
The Lewiston Fire Department responded at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a small fire in a camper in the 600 block of Bryden Avenue that was caused by batteries. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, and no damage estimate was listed.