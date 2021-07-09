Of Thursday, July 8, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Antonia and Ray Montelongo, of Lapwai, a son, Raymond Foles Montelongo, born Tuesday.
Alyssa and Taylor Lind, of Lewiston, a son, Barrett Taylor Lind, born Wednesday.
Kassidy and Robert Brereton Jr., of Lewiston, a son, Spencer Allen Brereton, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dustin Tanner Howell and Logan Marie Parris, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Allie Danielle Dominy and Wyatt Matthew Siebly, both of Clarkston.
James Anthony Spruell and Sheridon Rae Hatch, both of Lewiston.