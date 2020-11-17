Of Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Ray Tefft, of Kendrick, and Barbara Sue Farrington, of Juliaetta.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tracy R. Keller against Mitchell A. Keller
Granted
Marcie A. Syron and Derek M. Syron
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Robert J. Seltzer, 59, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.
Jennifer L. Bergman, aka Jennifer L. Beck, 37, of Kalispell, Mont., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and persistent violator sentence enhancement, a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.
Alexander M. Kandis, 24, of Kalispell, Mont., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies, a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.
Darrell D. Bruce, 49, of Grangeville, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.
Crime Reports
The passenger door and mirror on a 2018 Toyota Camry were reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident at Mystic Cafe at 1303 Main St. in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $900.
A cellphone, clothing, two pairs of boots and a can of gas were reportedly stolen on the 400 block of 14th Street in Lewiston. The items were valued at $610.