Of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Glenn Wayne Johnson and Heather Marie Gilmore, both of Lewiston.
Douglas Renald Koch and Carolyn Eliza-beth Barndt, both of Lewiston.
Julian Alexander Cossel and Sage Lynn Palmer, both of Moscow.
Douglas Kevin Hund and Karri Ann Wells, both of Clarkston.
Jerrod Alexander Rickman and Leslie Ann Gilley, both of Lapwai.
Devin Derek Jones and Breanna Catherine Freydl, both of Lewiston.
Brandon Montgomery Scheckel and Sandra Anne Nelson, both of Deary.
Thomas Lee Whiteplume and Christa Winonah Joyce Littlechild, both of Lapwai.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Levi R. Wilkinson, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.
Levi P. Hibdon, 21, of Potlatch, charged with two counts of grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property and malicious injury to property, all felonies; a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28.