Of Monday, July 29, 2019

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Josh H. Hooker and Tera C. Hooker

Heather R. Calkins and James J. Calkins

Kayla R. Bacon and Taylor M. Kennedy

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Austin J. Brashear, 21, unknown address, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Eric S. Wiggins, 59, 22338 Red Duck Lane, Lapwai, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Crime Reports

A generator and air compressor with a total value of $770 were reported stolen from a carport on the 3800 block of 17th Street in Lewiston.

