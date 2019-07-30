Of Monday, July 29, 2019
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Josh H. Hooker and Tera C. Hooker
Heather R. Calkins and James J. Calkins
Kayla R. Bacon and Taylor M. Kennedy
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Austin J. Brashear, 21, unknown address, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.
Eric S. Wiggins, 59, 22338 Red Duck Lane, Lapwai, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.
Crime Reports
A generator and air compressor with a total value of $770 were reported stolen from a carport on the 3800 block of 17th Street in Lewiston.