Of Thursday, Jan. 6, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kaysha Allen and Richard Shope, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elsie Kathleen Shope, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kaitlyn R. Hammond against Bradley J. Hammond.

Garrison J. Hardie against Hannah J. Hardie.

Granted

Annette B. Von Bargen and Duane L. Von Bargen.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Tabitha Ann LaBelle and Ronald Ernest Warner Jr.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Dustin Rebel, 32, 616 Libby St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), eluding and grand theft, all felonies. Sentencing set for March 5.

Lukus M. Thornton, 41, 3315 Seventh St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 12.

Judge Jay Gaskill

Kayla R. Clark, 32, 834 Sixth St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Jury trial set for June 8.

Robert L. Coons, 48, 422 15th St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (heroin), both felonies. Jury trial set for June 8.

