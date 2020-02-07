Of Thursday, Jan. 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaysha Allen and Richard Shope, of Lewiston, a daughter, Elsie Kathleen Shope, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kaitlyn R. Hammond against Bradley J. Hammond.
Garrison J. Hardie against Hannah J. Hardie.
Granted
Annette B. Von Bargen and Duane L. Von Bargen.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Tabitha Ann LaBelle and Ronald Ernest Warner Jr.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Dustin Rebel, 32, 616 Libby St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), eluding and grand theft, all felonies. Sentencing set for March 5.
Lukus M. Thornton, 41, 3315 Seventh St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 12.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Kayla R. Clark, 32, 834 Sixth St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Jury trial set for June 8.
Robert L. Coons, 48, 422 15th St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (heroin), both felonies. Jury trial set for June 8.