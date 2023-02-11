Of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kalie and Michael Gourley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Milena Mishael Gourley, born Thursday.
Kelly and Michael Escobedo, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emery Faith Escobedo, born Thursday.
Toni Villavicencio and Arland Scott, of Lapwai, a son, Benicio Ray Houser Villavicencio, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Randall Wayne Eriksen and Pameal Jean Stout, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kenneth Glaspie and Sharon Mitchell.
Abigail Defilippo and Travis Defilippo.
David Thomas and Katelynnd Thomas.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Deb L. Proffit, 58, homeless, pleaded guilty to arson III, a felony. Sentenced to Idaho Department of Correction 30 days discretionary and credited with 29 day, three years felony probation and pay $1,245.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Mikey J. Webb, 40, address unknown, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 22.
Joseph L. Nilson, 34, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 22.
Danette M. Page, 46, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 22.
