Of Monday, April 11, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Elissa and Cameron Luper, of Clarkston, a son, Alexander Dan Franklin Luper, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Christopher Garza and Nichole Estelle Province, both of Lewiston.
Jhad Rolo Daryl Taylor and Raechel Lynn Fitchen, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Robert C. Orr, 32, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, two years determinate, three years indeterminate, felony probation five years, 100 hours of community service and fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Tabatha J. Niblack, 24, of Helena, Mont., charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 20.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Christopher L. Webb, 62, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and fees.