Of Monday, April 11, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Elissa and Cameron Luper, of Clarkston, a son, Alexander Dan Franklin Luper, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brian Christopher Garza and Nichole Estelle Province, both of Lewiston.

Jhad Rolo Daryl Taylor and Raechel Lynn Fitchen, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Robert C. Orr, 32, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail, two years determinate, three years indeterminate, felony probation five years, 100 hours of community service and fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch

Tabatha J. Niblack, 24, of Helena, Mont., charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing April 20.

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Christopher L. Webb, 62, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and fees.

