Of Wednesday, July 25, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Patricia Carter-Goodheart and Dayne Goodheart, of Lapwai, a daughter, Lavender Gwendolyn Joy Doyenne Goodheart, born Saturday.
Ashley and Jordan Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Maverick Isaiah Brown, born Wednesday.
Michelle and Tyler Hart, of Lewiston, a son, Kaysen Tyler Hart, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Randy Berger and Mary Berger
Granted
Matthew Thornton and Tonya Thornton
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Barbara Biggers and Gregory Biggers
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Martin W. Acree, 20, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.
Crime Reports
A locked 2011 Ford Focus had its window smashed, causing $300 in damage, and a wallet was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Valley View Court in Lewiston.
A locked 2005 Ford Focus had its window smashed and a subwoofer and amplifier were reported stolen on the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston. No values were listed.
A locked 2007 Hyundai had its windows partially rolled down and a black wool coat, wool blanket and black cane with a total value of $300 were reported stolen on the 2900 block of Juniper Drive in Lewiston.
A chainsaw valued at $700 was reported stolen from an open carport on the 1000 block of Alder Avenue in Lewiston.
Two cars had windows smashed and items stolen on the 1200 block and the 900 block of Grelle Avenue in Lewiston. No values were listed.
A Clarkston woman reported leaving a $300 cellphone and wallet in a vehicle and the car’s owner reported not finding those items on the 1000 block of Second Street in Clarkston.