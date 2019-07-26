Of Wednesday, July 25, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Patricia Carter-Goodheart and Dayne Goodheart, of Lapwai, a daughter, Lavender Gwendolyn Joy Doyenne Goodheart, born Saturday.

Ashley and Jordan Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Maverick Isaiah Brown, born Wednesday.

Michelle and Tyler Hart, of Lewiston, a son, Kaysen Tyler Hart, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Randy Berger and Mary Berger

Granted

Matthew Thornton and Tonya Thornton

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Barbara Biggers and Gregory Biggers

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Martin W. Acree, 20, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Crime Reports

A locked 2011 Ford Focus had its window smashed, causing $300 in damage, and a wallet was reported stolen on the 2500 block of Valley View Court in Lewiston.

A locked 2005 Ford Focus had its window smashed and a subwoofer and amplifier were reported stolen on the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston. No values were listed.

A locked 2007 Hyundai had its windows partially rolled down and a black wool coat, wool blanket and black cane with a total value of $300 were reported stolen on the 2900 block of Juniper Drive in Lewiston.

A chainsaw valued at $700 was reported stolen from an open carport on the 1000 block of Alder Avenue in Lewiston.

Two cars had windows smashed and items stolen on the 1200 block and the 900 block of Grelle Avenue in Lewiston. No values were listed.

A Clarkston woman reported leaving a $300 cellphone and wallet in a vehicle and the car’s owner reported not finding those items on the 1000 block of Second Street in Clarkston.

