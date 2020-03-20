Of Thursday, March 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Allie Bybee and Desmond Oatman, of Lapwai, a daughter, Charli Anne Oatman, born Tuesday.
Valerie and Joseph Rinehart, of Clarkston, a son, Owen Michael Rinehart, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jesse James Messick and Jenna Andreas R. Anderst, both of Lewiston.
Brandon Atticus Reynolds and Tiana LaVonne Bird, both of Lewiston.
Frank Eugene Park and Marilyn Pond Bengtson, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Laura L. Van Trease against Michael J. Van Trease.
Granted
Liza R. King and Joseph D. King.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jason R. Goffinet, 26, 427 Adams Lane No. 22, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a child younger than 16, a felony. Sentencing is set for May 28.
Nicholas J.S. Aeschliman, 23, 1116 Main St. Unit D, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to three counts of acquiring a financial transaction card with intent to defraud, all felonies. Sentencing set for March 24.
Lacee L. Anderson, also known as Lacee L. Young, 40, 1659 Lindsay Creek Road, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, both felonies. Sentencing set for March 25.
Brett C. Sears, 35, Spokane, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentenced to one year in jail with credit for time served since Nov. 15, 2019, and $285.50 in fines or fees.
Serge A. Kravchenko, 35, Spokane Valley, trafficking in heroin 2 grams to less than 7 grams, a felony. Sentenced to three years in prison and $10,285.50 in fines and fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Austin J. Wolff, 24, 2509 Valley View Court No. A, Lewiston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended, $937.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
James D. Hollingshead, 32, 2230 Second Ave., Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 days suspended and credit for two days served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 120 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Judge Karin Seubert
Derek P. Heighes, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 15.