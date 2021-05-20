Of Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cindy Tziouvaras and Brigido Garcia, of Dayton, Wash., a son, Spencer Jo Garcia, born Tuesday.
Emma and Curt Boyer, of Lapwai, a daughter, Lana Jane Boyer, born Tuesday.
Jessie Roland and Jared Marek, of Lapwai, a daughter, Jem Irene Roland Marek, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bradley Allen Byers and Christine Renee Blanchard, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Dawayne Hall and Tani Cheyenne Drews, both of Lewiston.
Toby Joseph Hearsey and Sara Liane Hearsey, both of Asotin.
Aron Edward Schriever and Gimmie Gamelia Dexter, both of Lewiston.
Marvin Earl Preussler, of Lenore, and Sharon Iris Macke, of Puyallup, Wash.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Cole A. Roberts, 26, of Deary, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Neamiah Murillo, 25, homeless, charged with robbery with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Shane M. Phillips, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Tyrone A. Paul, 34, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Judge Karin Seubert
Esther J. Wilson, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Klaree J. Hobart, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 suspended, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Travis W.G. Meeks, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI and open container, both misdemeanors. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Matthew S. Taulbee, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Carl W. Oatman Jr., 41, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Zachary W. Holley, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail, 55 suspended, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Alberto Gonzalez-Caballero, 48, of Morrison, Colo., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, 30 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Fred J. McLeod, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI and resisting/obstructing officers, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 170 suspended, driver’s license suspended 150 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.