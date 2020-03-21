Of Friday, March 20, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Dessa and Casey Scott, of Clarkston, a son, Baylor McCoy Scott, born Wednesday.

Molli Aldrich and Nicholas Montez, of Lewiston, a daughter, Emilia Ray Montez, born Thursday.

Korbyn Buckner and Kindy Wilson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kinsley Lynne Wilson, born Thursday.

Stephanie and Dustin Whittaker, of Lewiston, a son, Gauge Neal Whittaker, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jereme Partwo Mikel Jones, of Bovill, and Rebecca Joanne Rickert, of Kendrick.

Chad James Willerford and Amanda Lou Frickey, both of Lewiston.

Zachary Lane Whitlock and Katherine Ann Johnson, both of Lewiston.

