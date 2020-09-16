Of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cheyna Montanez and Lane Rehfield, of Lapwai, a son, Lane Weaskus Rehfield Jr., born Sunday.
Samantha Sams and Allen Slickpoo III, of Lewiston, twins, a son, Joshua Bleu Slickpoo, a daughter, Avery Jayde Slickpoo, born Monday.
Miranda and Heath Anspach, of Genesee, a daughter, Georgia River Anspach, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian Travis Peterson and Hannah Ruth Gibbs, both of Lewiston.
Michael J. Chase and Aneita Grace Seyfried, both of Culdesac.
Nygel Tiegh Roth and Jessica Lauren Simpson, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kanin J. Morrell, 24, of Lapwai, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $1,252.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Brittany L. Barloon, 21, of Lewiston, injury to a child, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 days suspended, $307.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Rachael M. Riendeau, 31, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days of jail, $366.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Justin S. Kuhlman, 31, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days, 50 days suspended, 36 hours of community service in lieu of three days in jail, $974.10 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended one year and placed on probation for two years.
Delbert G. McConville, 41, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for 10 days served, $702.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Elsie A. Hada, 24, of Clarkston, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to $1,593.10 in fines and fees, credited for two days served and placed on probation for two years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Alexander A. Aguilar, 33, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief.
Crime Reports
A custom storage cabinet valued at $1,400 was reportedly stolen on the 1700 block of 13th Street in Clarkston.
A wallet containing $420 was reportedly stolen from a bathroom at the Clarkston Walmart.
A rock was reportedly thrown through a window at Baskin-Robbins on the 1200 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $500.
A specialized mountain bike valued at $560 was reportedly stolen on the 900 block of Eighth Street in Clarkston.