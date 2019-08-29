Of Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jeanette Shippentower and Aaron Nicholai, of Lapwai, a son, Titan John Charles Ramsey, born Tuesday.
Jasmine and Christopher Smith, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kamia Beth Smith, born Tuesday.
Emily and Anthony Cole, of Clarkston, a son, Joseph Karl Cole, born Wednesday.
Cheryl and Isaac Bell, of Lewiston, a son, Micah Isaac Bell, born Wednesday.
Tracy and Ryan McGarvey, of Lewiston, a son, Andrew Alan McGarvey, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Rocco Ferrigno and Linda May Jared, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kathleen Taylor and Robert Taylor
Tara Stevens and Philip Stevens
Elizabeth Tavernier and Ty Tavernier
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Drew A. Jones, 53, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.
Judge Karin Seubert
Elizabeth L. Torgerson, 22, 3331 Sixth St., Lewiston, DUI, fined $1,202.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for one year.
Kyle C. Kuhn, 28, 901 Idaho St., Kamiah, fined $866.90, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Crime Reports
The driver’s side window of a vehicle was shattered by a BB gun, causing $150 in damage on the 800 block of Grelle Avenue in Lewiston.
The driver’s side window of a pickup truck was smashed, causing $300 in damage on the 3500 block of Eighth Street C in Lewiston.
Two holes were shot through a window by a BB gun on the east side of a building on the 1300 block of Idaho Street in Lewiston.