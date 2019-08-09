Of Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jennifer and John Rake, of Lewiston, a son, Treyson Charles Rake, born Tuesday.

Ashley and Nicholas Rimmelspacher, of Clarkston, a son, Easton James Rimmelspacher, born Wednesday.

Hayley Cicero and Tyler Hansen, of Lewiston, a son, Parker Alan James Hansen, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Tommy Howard and Breanna Volkman.

Hope Danner and James McLeod.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Erin L. Everett and Johnathan J. Everett.

Crime Reports

A 16-gauge shotgun was found in the street in front of Idaho Bureau of Probation and Parole, 908 Idaho St., Lewiston. The gun was not reported as stolen and no value was listed.

A safety harness valued at $365 was reported stolen from a construction site in front of the library at the Lewis-Clark State College campus, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

