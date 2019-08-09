Of Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer and John Rake, of Lewiston, a son, Treyson Charles Rake, born Tuesday.
Ashley and Nicholas Rimmelspacher, of Clarkston, a son, Easton James Rimmelspacher, born Wednesday.
Hayley Cicero and Tyler Hansen, of Lewiston, a son, Parker Alan James Hansen, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tommy Howard and Breanna Volkman.
Hope Danner and James McLeod.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Erin L. Everett and Johnathan J. Everett.
Crime Reports
A 16-gauge shotgun was found in the street in front of Idaho Bureau of Probation and Parole, 908 Idaho St., Lewiston. The gun was not reported as stolen and no value was listed.
A safety harness valued at $365 was reported stolen from a construction site in front of the library at the Lewis-Clark State College campus, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.