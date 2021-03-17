Of Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
David Paul Barnes and Elli Marie Finch, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Kenneth J. Nelson, 43, Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, a felony. Sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 18 months served, restitution, fines and court costs.
Meranda M. Thompson, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for April 28.
Cole A. Roberts, 26, of Deary, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Status conference set for May 12.
Jeremie R. Hays, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Sentencing set for March 24.