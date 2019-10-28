Of Sunday, Oct. 28, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica West and Tyler Phillips of Lewiston, a son, Case Tyler Phillips, born Saturday.
Brooke Schmitz and Joseph Nesbitt, of Clarkston, a son, Hayes Scott Nesbitt, born Saturday.
