Of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Terry Warren Tannahill and Janice Mae Rath, both of Asotin.
Matthew P. Wagner and Kelsey N. Darnell, both of Lewiston.
Veronica Marie Goodwater and Sheldon John Etter, both of Clarkston.
Tessah Rejane Rebecca Martin, of Lewiston, and Aaron Richard Crawford, of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Danielle Small and Christopher Small.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
George Joseph Besaw Jr. and Lanora Louise Besaw.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Donald E. Jordan Jr., 40, of Hamilton, Mont., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Travis J. Bailie, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 14.
Celeste C.M. Paffile, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Sentencing set for Oct. 14.
Jeremy W. Pitman, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 30.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jesse W. Harrell, 25, of Uniontown, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special endangerment enhancement, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony harassment, sentenced to 14 months and one day in prison.
Coeleen R. Coe, 40, of Clarkston, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, sentenced to 40 months in prison.
Derick L. Covington-Schierman, 34, no address available, second-degree burglary, first-degree malicious mischief, two counts of third-degree assault, sentenced to 60 months in prison.