Of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Murray Whitlock and Veronica Yvonne Whitlock, both of Lewiston.
Shivam Singh and Riya Tomar, both of Moscow.
Bailey Edward Evenson and Courtney Marie Godwin, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Brandy N. Lawrence, 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two years jail with 30 discretionary and penitentiary suspended, 100 hours of community service, three years felony probation and pay $1,345.50 in fees.
Judge Mark Monson
Rory D. Walker, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to three to four years jail with 30 days discretionary, credited with 172 days and penitentiary suspended, felony probation four years and pay $285.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
David M. Van Pelt, 39, of Craigmont, charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Preliminary hearing Jan. 25.
Christopher M. Ebeck, 21, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing March 1.
Judge Karin Seubert
Taucia L. Kennedy, 38, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 1.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Ladonna M. Osburn, 54, of Clarkston, felony DUI, sentenced to 63 months in prison.
Shannon D. Tuschoff, 58, of Clarkston, two counts third-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 120 days of inpatient treatment and 24 months of community custody.
Mark A. Penny, 29, of Clarkston, three counts second-degree burglary, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 40 days in jail with credit for 10 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community custody.
Cory L. Horton, 39, of Lewiston, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced to four months in jail.
Alexandra J. Darrington, 22, of Clarkston, three counts second-degree burglary, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 46 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community custody.
David W. Wilson, 34, of Lapwai, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, sentenced to 16 months in prison.
Nicholas W. Ling, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to forgery.
John W. Meacham, 50, of Juliaetta, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Robert J. Chapman Jr., 21, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.