Of Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Riah and Corey Estes, of Clarkston, a son, AJ John Estes, born Thursday.
Tia Thornton and Cedric Harding, of Clarkston, a son, Reid Jeffrey Harding, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joseph Eric Hopkins and Mandy Lea Casey, both of Lewiston.
Richard James Barker and Leea Kay Lindell, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Charles S. Bay, 41, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 24.