Of Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Riah and Corey Estes, of Clarkston, a son, AJ John Estes, born Thursday.

Tia Thornton and Cedric Harding, of Clarkston, a son, Reid Jeffrey Harding, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joseph Eric Hopkins and Mandy Lea Casey, both of Lewiston.

Richard James Barker and Leea Kay Lindell, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Charles S. Bay, 41, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 24.

