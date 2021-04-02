Of Thursday, April 1, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jame Martin McKenzie and Jackie Lynn Carson, both of Lapwai.
Wayne Arthur Stoddard and Deanna Yvonne Story, both of Lewiston.
Brian Lee Kelley and Kimber Lee Rice, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Austin E. Tow Jr., 24, of Winston, Ore., charged with burglary with a persistent violator enhancement, possession of a controlled substance with a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and petit theft, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Judge Michelle Evans
Jessee L.C. Gengler, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, credit for time served, 26 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Jared L. Rhodes, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 suspended, credit for time served, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Jennifer R. Nichols, 48, of Uniontown, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, credit for time served, driver’s license suspended 180 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Terrell Q. Domebo, 21, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, credit for time served, driver’s license suspended one year, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Joseph C. Robinson, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, credit for time served, 60 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 180 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Brandon E. Grandstaff, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 176 suspended, credit for time served, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.