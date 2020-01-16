Of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Monica M. Riggs, 40, Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for March 12.
Todd Z. Anderson, 51, Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Court stayed sentencing pending participation in Clearwater County Drug Court Program.
Anastasia G. Hendershott, 27, 605 16th St., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for March 5.
Joshua M. R. Wakefield, 28, 417 29th St. Apt. A, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methadone), a felony. Sentencing set for March 5.
Alexander A. Voorhees, 23, no address given, charged with burglary, a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison, $745.50 in fines and fees. The court retains jurisdiction for one year, after which Voorhees will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jason L. Gallagher, 46, Lenore, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison and $285.50 in fees. The court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Gallagher will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Renea L. Phillips, 34, 1330 27th Ave. No. 102, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Zachary J. Fanjul, 29, 1735 Charlene Drive, Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for three days served, $1,102.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 180 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Amber L. Pennington, 41, 928 16th St. No. 14, Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $966.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Reana R. Buoy, 28, 1411 Bryden Ave. No. 3, Lewiston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 57 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Joshua Q. Clark, 26, 1541 Alder Ave., Lewiston, assault domestic violence, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 86 days suspended, $437.50 in fines and fees and placed on two years probation.
Judge Karin Seubert
Deann C. Deming, 49, 1320 Cedar Ave. B, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 22.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Derick W. Eickhoff, 38, 2106 Fourth Ave., North Lewiston, second-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Mithra D. Jacobs, 38, transient, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced to nine months in jail.
Halie R. O’Connor, 25, transient, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Christine A. Emms, 38, 1450 Poplar St., Clarkston, two counts of second-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Chance W. Goldsworthy, 47, 1021 Main St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree robbery.
Melissa I. Sangster, 30, Lapwai, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, second-degree identity theft.
John Graves, 56, 1211 13th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to violation of a court order, domestic violence, second-degree criminal trespass.
Jason L. Sullivan, 33, 1505 15th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, carrying a concealed pistol without a license.
Sergio S. Alba Zacarias, 62, 640 11th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault with special deadly weapon enhancement, domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.